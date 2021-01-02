Pawan compares AP to Pakistan in vandalising Hindu idols

Jana Senani Pawan Kalyan has launched an all-out bitter attack on the Jaganmohan Reddy Government on the presently burning issue of temples and idols. He said that he used to read in newspapers about demolition of Hindu temples and Gods idols in Pakistan. Now, such a large scale vandalisation of Hindu idols and temples was going on unchecked and unabated in Andhra Pradesh. The YCP should take responsibility for this.

Senani suspected that these ongoing attacks on temples and idols were going on as per a plan and in a methodical way. This was happening because of the failure of the Jagan regime. He expressed anguish over the attack on the temple in Rajahmundry. The Hindu devotees’ sentiments were being hurt very badly.

Pawan Kalyan expressed doubts whether the gangsters and the miscreants were deliberately launching these attacks with a clear plan. It seems they were bent on wiping out all traces of Lord Rama from AP soil. Since ages, this land was known for devotion to Rama. There is a Rama temple in almost every village.

Pawan accused the Government of taking lightly the demolition of Rama idol at Sri Kodandarama Temple in Ramatheertham in Vizianagaram district. Finally, he told the Jagan rule that regardless of one’s belief in a particular religion, everybody should respect other religions.