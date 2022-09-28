Two Tollywood blockbusters on OTT for Dasara

Kalyanram’s Bimbisara, Dulquer Salman’s Sita Ramam and Nikhil’s Karthikeya 2 ended up as blockbusters for Telugu in the month of August. These films also brought a huge boost among the filmmakers keeping an end to the speculations that the audience are not watching films in theatres post-pandemic. Sita Ramam is already available on Amazon Prime and the audience are waiting for the digital streaming of Bimbisara and Karthikeya 2. Nikhil’s Karthikeya 2 will be available for streaming on Zee5 from October 5th marking the occasion of Dasara.

The digital rights of Bimbisara too are acquired by Zee Studios and the film will be streaming on Zee5 from October 7th. Two biggest blockbusters of Tollywood this year will be available on Zee from this Dasara. Kalyanram is on a break and he is preparing himself for the sequel of Bimbisara. The shoot commences soon and the sequel releases next year. Nikhil is done with the shoot of 18 Pages and the film releases this year. The actor is also done with the shoot of Spy that releases soon.