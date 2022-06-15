Two-year struggle needed to throw out corrupt regime – Naidu

TDP chief and leader of opposition N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday called upon the people to take up a relentless struggle in the next two years to throw out the ‘corrupt’ Jagan Reddy regime.

Naidu asked what right CM Jagan had to talk about ‘social justice’ when he brought an atrocious rule of Vijay Sai Reddy and Subba Reddy to a stronghold of BCs like North Andhra region. The TDP chief kicked off his ‘NTR Sphoorti – Chandranna Bharosa’ year-long district tours at the first Mini Mahanadu held at Chodavaram in Anakapalli district.

Addressing the well-attended public meeting there, Naidu cautioned the people against sitting in their homes while leaving it all to the TDP to fight against the unjust and ruthless rule. “They are trying to suppress everybody by striking fear. If we are overtaken by fear, the State will become completely destroyed. Come out and fight. I will stand by your side.”

Naidu said that Jagan Reddy held a review meeting on ‘Gadapa Gadapaku’ recently when he told his MLAs to wait for 2 years so that Chandrababu would become aged and not that much active. But that would not happen. “I can speak for two hours non-stop even now. I have no mental or physical problems. I remain cool at 6 am when I wake up and at 2 am when I go to bed’.

Chandrababu Naidu said Jagan’s misrule marked such horrible incidents like the death of Dalit doctor Dr Sudhakar, 29 illicit liquor deaths at Jangareddygudem, killing of Dalit youth by Kakinada YCP MLC and destruction of Rushikonda. Despite the orders of the Supreme Court and Green Tribunal, the Vizag’s natural attraction Rushikonda was crushed by the atrocious rulers.

The TDP chief advised the police not to become ‘bakras’ (goats) by committing violations of law to please the ruling YCP leaders. The DGP and top police bosses should explain why the police were not getting their salaries, PF, DA and even leave encashment.

Naidu said that over 25,000 teachers should be provided to the youth right now but the CM was trying to avoid this. As long as Jagan Reddy would be the Chief Minister, nobody would come to make investments and nobody would get jobs. While the TDP created best-paying IT jobs, Jagan provided low-paid ‘volunteer’ jobs.

Chandrababu Naidu termed it as alarming that Jagan Reddy’s policies led to crop holiday not just in water-rich Konaseema but also in his own Kadapa district. The CM pressed buttons but the farmers did not receive insurance money. Instead of pressing ’empty buttons’, Jagan Reddy should press real buttons and give the list of farmers’ names in a website for whom funds were released.

Earlier, the TDP gave a rousing reception to Naidu on his arrival at Vizag airport. Lots of people arrived and took part in his road shows in Gajuwaka, Anakapalli, Venkannapalem and Chodavaram. He made a floral tribute at the Ambedkar statue in Anakapalle.