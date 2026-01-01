x
UBS New Look: Pawan Kalyan kills with his stylish avatar!

Published on January 1, 2026 by swathy

UBS New Look: Pawan Kalyan kills with his stylish avatar!

Pawan Kalyan has officially kicked off 2026 with a stylish statement in the latest poster for Ustaad Bhagat Singh. Released on New Year’s Day, the image features the actor walking with effortless grace, blending a rugged action hero persona with a cool, retro vibe. This look has resonated deeply with fans, who have long awaited the actor’s return to the screen in a role that maximizes his trademark Power Star swagger.

Under the meticulous direction of Harish Shankar, the project is being crafted to highlight Pawan Kalyan’s screen presence like never before. Shankar’s knack for commercial storytelling and stylish presentation is the driving force behind the film’s aesthetic. Backed by the prestigious Mythri Movie Makers, no expense has been spared in ensuring that Ustaad Bhagat Singh delivers a grand cinematic experience through top-tier production values and high-end action sequences.

A significant contributor to the film’s current momentum is the chart-topping success of the song “Dekhenge Saala.” The track has taken the industry by storm, amassing millions of views and becoming a favorite among music lovers. Its energetic rhythm and vibrant visuals have successfully set the tone for the film, proving once again that the combination of Pawan Kalyan and Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad is a winner at the box office.

The film’s ensemble cast is equally impressive, featuring the talented Sreeleela and the elegant Raashii Khanna. Both actresses are expected to bring unique chemistry and depth to the story, complementing Pawan Kalyan’s intense performance. As the production moves toward its final stages, Ustaad Bhagat Singh stands as a testament to the enduring popularity of Pawan Kalyan and the vision of a dedicated creative team. The movie is releasing in Summer 2026.

