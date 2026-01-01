x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
View all stories
Home > Politics

AP Minister Slams KCR Over Remarks on Chandrababu Naidu, Defends Coalition Government’s Record

Published on January 1, 2026 by Sanyogita

TRENDING

image
UBS New Look: Pawan Kalyan kills with his stylish avatar!
image
AP Minister Slams KCR Over Remarks on Chandrababu Naidu, Defends Coalition Government’s Record
image
Visakhapatnam Emerges as Andhra Pradesh Growth Engine Under Coalition Government
image
Sharwa’s NNNM stylish traditional look raises huge anticipation
image
The Paradise: Nani looks Manly and Terrific

AP Minister Slams KCR Over Remarks on Chandrababu Naidu, Defends Coalition Government’s Record

Anam Ramanarayana Reddy Fires on Jagan

Strong political reactions have emerged in Andhra Pradesh following recent comments made by former Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. The remarks triggered sharp responses from several leaders in Andhra Pradesh, with a senior cabinet minister now issuing a firm rebuttal.

Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy stated that KCR’s comments targeting Chandrababu Naidu were hurtful and unnecessary. He stated that the Chief Minister’s administrative capabilities and political experience are well known to the public. He questioned whether governance should be judged based on personal likes or dislikes. The minister also criticised what he described as deliberate attempts by opposition leaders to malign the coalition government through social media narratives.

Anam Ramanarayana Reddy noted that leaders who have spent decades in active politics understand the responsibility that accompanies public discourse. He added that spreading negativity against an elected government is unfortunate and harmful to democratic values. He assured that the coalition government remains focused on delivering efficient governance and public welfare in the new year.

Highlighting welfare initiatives, the minister said the government distributed Rs 10,090 crore under the Amma Odi scheme. He noted that over Rs 1,000 crore was spent on free bus travel for women under the Stree Shakti scheme. Under Annadata Sukhibhava, Rs 6,310 crore was credited to the accounts of 46 lakh farmers. He also mentioned the free distribution of two crore LPG cylinders under Deepam Scheme Phase Two. Additionally, Rs 33,000 crore was spent on NTR Bharosa pensions last year.

The minister accused the previous government of shutting down Anna Canteens, depriving the poor of affordable meals. He said the revived Anna Canteens have already served four crore meals and will soon be expanded to rural areas. He concluded by reaffirming that the coalition government will continue to balance welfare and governance with a clear focus on public interest.

Next UBS New Look: Pawan Kalyan kills with his stylish avatar! Previous Visakhapatnam Emerges as Andhra Pradesh Growth Engine Under Coalition Government
else

TRENDING

image
UBS New Look: Pawan Kalyan kills with his stylish avatar!
image
Visakhapatnam Emerges as Andhra Pradesh Growth Engine Under Coalition Government
image
Sharwa’s NNNM stylish traditional look raises huge anticipation

Latest

image
UBS New Look: Pawan Kalyan kills with his stylish avatar!
image
AP Minister Slams KCR Over Remarks on Chandrababu Naidu, Defends Coalition Government’s Record
image
Visakhapatnam Emerges as Andhra Pradesh Growth Engine Under Coalition Government
image
Sharwa’s NNNM stylish traditional look raises huge anticipation
image
The Paradise: Nani looks Manly and Terrific

Most Read

image
AP Minister Slams KCR Over Remarks on Chandrababu Naidu, Defends Coalition Government’s Record
image
New Year Celebrations Turn Chaotic as Drunk Driving and Drugs Trouble Police
image
JC Ashmith Reddy’s Dance Video Goes Viral

Related Articles

Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026 Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look Simran Choudhary casual look Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look Sharvari Wagh Stunning look Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions Hebah Patel In Black Outfit Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2 Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy