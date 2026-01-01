AP Minister Slams KCR Over Remarks on Chandrababu Naidu, Defends Coalition Government’s Record

Strong political reactions have emerged in Andhra Pradesh following recent comments made by former Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. The remarks triggered sharp responses from several leaders in Andhra Pradesh, with a senior cabinet minister now issuing a firm rebuttal.

Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy stated that KCR’s comments targeting Chandrababu Naidu were hurtful and unnecessary. He stated that the Chief Minister’s administrative capabilities and political experience are well known to the public. He questioned whether governance should be judged based on personal likes or dislikes. The minister also criticised what he described as deliberate attempts by opposition leaders to malign the coalition government through social media narratives.

Anam Ramanarayana Reddy noted that leaders who have spent decades in active politics understand the responsibility that accompanies public discourse. He added that spreading negativity against an elected government is unfortunate and harmful to democratic values. He assured that the coalition government remains focused on delivering efficient governance and public welfare in the new year.

Highlighting welfare initiatives, the minister said the government distributed Rs 10,090 crore under the Amma Odi scheme. He noted that over Rs 1,000 crore was spent on free bus travel for women under the Stree Shakti scheme. Under Annadata Sukhibhava, Rs 6,310 crore was credited to the accounts of 46 lakh farmers. He also mentioned the free distribution of two crore LPG cylinders under Deepam Scheme Phase Two. Additionally, Rs 33,000 crore was spent on NTR Bharosa pensions last year.

The minister accused the previous government of shutting down Anna Canteens, depriving the poor of affordable meals. He said the revived Anna Canteens have already served four crore meals and will soon be expanded to rural areas. He concluded by reaffirming that the coalition government will continue to balance welfare and governance with a clear focus on public interest.