Unstoppable Bullet Song creates another massive record

Ram Pothineni’s is coming to entertain the audience with his upcoming bilingual film ‘The Warriorr’ on July 14. N Lingusamy helmed this action entertainer, he is making his Telugu debut with this movie and Ram Pothineni making his Tamil debut. Makers started promotions recently and already three chartbuster songs released.

The first Single Bullet Song was released recently and continues to set gigantic records on YouTube. The song has recently surpassed 125 million views. The song is also number one on other platforms. The song conquered to place in Instagram reels, Spotify likes, YouTube music, and many more platforms.

Bullet song has now created another rare and massive record on the Moj app. The song has garnered over 11 billion plays on the Moj app. This is the first song in South India to accomplish this. DSP beats, Ram Pothineni and Krithi Shetty’s explosive moves, Silambarasan’s trancing vocals, and Sekhar’s master choreography all contributed to the creation of these monstrous records.

The N Lingusamy directorial is gearing up for a grand worldwide theatrical release on July 14. Aadhi Pinisetty, who has proved his mettle in both Kollywood and Tollywood, will be seen as the antagonist in N Lingusamy’s directorial, while Krithi Shetty plays the leading lady. It also stars Akshara Gowda, Nadhiya, Bharathiraja, Chirag Jani, and Redin Kingsley in pivotal roles. Bankrolled by Srinivasaa Chitturi under the banner of Srinivasa Silver Screens, while Pavan Kumar is the presenter.