RRV Teaser: Vaisshnav & Ketika romance in Egoistic lovestory

Panja Vaisshnav Tej’s upcoming youthful rom-com ‘Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga’ is gearing up to hit the screens soon. In this Romantic drama, Stunning beauty Ketika Sharma plays the female lead.

Already released chart-topping songs have heightened interest in this romantic entertainer. Keeping the momentum going, the makers of Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga unveiled a colourful teaser today at a launch event at AMB cinemas.

Shamadat’s rich visuals and Devi Sri Prasad’s pleasant background music are featured in the teaser. The jodi of Panja Vaisshnav Tej and Ketika Sharma attracts everyone, and their egoistic chemistry piqued the interest of the audience. The teaser shows Giresaaya’s magic, and we’ll have to wait until the film’s release to see how this ego-driven love story plays out on the big screen.

‘Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga’ is directed by Gireesaaya of ‘Adithya Varma-fame’, while it is bankrolled by BVSN Prasad, under Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra LLP. Shamdat Sainudeen of ‘Uppena’ fame is cranking the camera.