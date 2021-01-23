Upasana Unleashes Natyam First Look

Movies often depict the reality. They are made with true inspirations, stories and are great source to motivate. Classical dance in movies was always played an integral part. We can see classical dance was an essential part of every late era films. However, as the time faded, dance movies slightly moved away from the silver screen.

Here comes a film based on classical dance titled Natyam and played the lead role in it is famous Kuchipudi dancer Sandhya Raju who shares screen presence with Kamal Kamaraju and Rohit Behal. Upasana has unleashed the first look poster. Sandhya Raju is simply stunning as a classical dancer in the poster.

Revanth Korukonda is directing the film and Nishrinkala Films is producing it while music is by Shravan Bharadwaj.