Update from the team of Hari Hara Veera Mallu

The shoot of Hari Hara Veera Mallu commenced four years ago and the shoot is yet to be completed. The film’s director Krish moved on to his next and is shooting for his next with Anushka. Pawan Kalyan is busy with political engagements and he will soon resume the shoot of OG that is announced for September release. There are a lot of ongoing speculations on Hari Hara Veera Mallu and the makers issued a clarification that the film is not shelved and a special promo will be out soon.

“To all the Powerstar fans and cinema lovvers, who are eagerly waiting for an update on our revolutionary bandit hero film Hari Hara Veera Mallu. Currently, our prestigious movie’s high-end VFX work is going on in places like Iran, Canada, Bangalore, Chennai and Hyderabad. Our film will push the boundaries of your imagination with an unprecedented scale and breadth. So, please stay tuned and anticipate the thrill! Very soon, we’ll be presenting a special promo that will have you on the edge of your seat” told the official update from the makers of Hari Hara Veera Mallu.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu features Pawan Kalyan as a bandit and Nidhhi Agerwal is the leading lady. MM Keeravani is scoring the music and AM Rathnam is the producer of this big-budget periodic drama.