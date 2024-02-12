x
One crucial change in Pushpa: The Rule

Published on February 12, 2024

One crucial change in Pushpa: The Rule

Pushpa: The Rule is one of the most awaited films of 2024 and it is carrying huge expectations. Allu Arjun and Sukumar are working round the clock to live up to the expectations and they are extra cautious about the film. There are a lot of speculations that Pushpa: The Rule will be bigger and there would be a lot of Bollywood actors playing prominent roles in the film. But this is not true. Sukumar and his team decided to go ahead with the same cast for Pushpa: The Rule. Fahadh Faasil, Anasuya and Sunil will be seen in other important roles in the film.

Jagapathi Babu is the new addition to the cast of Pushpa: The Rule. He will be having a powerful and interesting role in Pushpa: The Rule and it is kept under wraps. The film will also have a sizzling hot item number and a top heroine is in talks to shake leg with Allu Arjun for the song. Devi Sri Prasad composed all the tunes for the film. Though there are speculations that Pushpa: The Rule is not hitting the screens as per the plan, the team announced that the film will have an August 15th release. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers and Rashmika Mandanna is the leading lady.

