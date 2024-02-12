x
Movie News

Yatra 2 turns out to be a Huge Dent

Yatra 2 turns out to be a Huge Dent

Yatra 2 was made in an aim to increase the political mileage of the ruling YSRCP before the elections in Andhra Pradesh. But the film ended up as a disaster at the box-office. The audience showed no interest to watch the film. Though Yatra 2 managed to get decent footfalls on the first day, the weekend numbers are quite poor and the film dropped down badly on Monday. Some of the dialogues from Yatra 2 got trolled badly. Sharmila’s role was completely ignored in Yatra 2 and this turned out to be a huge damage for the party.

The film was made on a budget of Rs 40 crores and the theatrical run will end up below Rs 10 crores. Though YSRCP has 151 MLAs in the state, none of the legislature showed interest to promote or watch the film. Though the government tried hard to offer free tickets, the audience were not interested to watch Yatra 2 in theatres. The film’s director Mahi V Raghav’s scam too got exposed after the film’s release. The government offered 2 acres of land for the director for free. A top newspaper published the news along with the proof. On the whole, Yatra 2 turned out to be a dent for the political mileage of YSRCP.

