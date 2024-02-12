x
Movie News

Game Changer turning a speed breaker for Ram Charan

Game Changer turning a speed breaker for Ram Charan

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan is left in waiting mode and he is in plans to wrap up the pending shoot of Game Changer at the earliest. Shankar is busy carving Indian 2 because of which Game Changer shoot got delayed. A lot of pending scenes have to be canned for Game Changer and Ram Charan signed a sports drama to be directed by Buchi Babu. The scriptwork of the film is ready and the pre-production work has reached the final stages. Ram Charan has to take a break and transform himself for the shoot of this rural drama that has to take place in Uttarandhra region.

In Game Changer, Ram Charan sports a clean shaved look while he has to grow a thick beard and long hair for Buchi Babu’s film. The pending shoot of Game Changer is now delaying Buchi Babu’s film. The shoot of the film is planned from the last week of April but it is unclear if Shankar wraps up Game Changer and relieves Ram Charan. Game Changer may hit the screens later this year. Buchi Babu’s film will have a theatrical release during the end of 2025.

