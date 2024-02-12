x
Lokesh aims at making AP as number one State in India, says Ram Mohan Naidu

Lokesh aims at making AP as number one State in India, says Ram Mohan Naidu

The people of this area got totally disappointed when the Yuva Galam pada yatra did not touch here but they are now delighted with the launching of ‘Sankharavam’ from this region, said TDP leader and member of the Lok Sabha, Kinjerapu Ram Mohan Naidu, on Monday.

Thanking Lokesh for visiting the area for the ‘Sankharavam’ programme, Ram Mohan Naidu told a massive gathering assembled for the programme for the second consecutive day on Monday that TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh, has come forward with his ‘Sankharavam’ only with the sole intention to take the State to number one position in the country. Maintaining that Lokesh had undertaken the Yuva Galam pada yatra to repose faith among the people who got completely disappointed with the psycho rule, the TDP MP called upon the TDP-Jana Sena activists to get ready to turn away the psycho actions in upcoming polls.

Recalling how the TDP leaders from Srikakulam strived hard to get crores of funds for the development of the area, Ram Mohan Naidu said that it was Chandrababu Naidu as the chief minister of the State who granted the Srikakulam municipality a corporation status. “Except looting the State, including the sand reserves from this area, these YSRCP leaders do not have even basic knowledge to work for even supplying irrigation water to this area,” the TDP MP said.

Srikakulam is the district headquarters town only for name sake, he said and regretted that not even a single road in this entire Assembly segment is in proper condition, he said and stated that the less said the better about the Srikakulam-Amadalavalasa road. Though several persons lost their lives due to accidents on these roads, the local MLA who is also the Speaker of the Assembly, completely neglected it, he said.

Expressing deep concern that the youth is migrating from this area to the neighbouring States in search of employment, Ram Mohan Naidu assured the gathering that the coming TDP-Jana Sena government will take all measures not only to check migrations but also to provide employment to the jobless youth. “The coming TDP-Jana Sena government will develop this area in such a way that the youth from other areas will come here for jobs as an industrial zone and a SEZ will be set up here,” he stated.

Ram Mohan Naidu also promised to take steps by the coming TDP-Jana Sena government to complete the sports complex and a stadium here which will totally give a different look to the entire district. “We will make an appeal to TDP supremo, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, to develop Srikakulam on the lines of Hyderabad,” he said.

Ram Mohan Naidu felt that all this is possible only if Chandrababu Naidu is brought back as the chief minister of the State and made an appeal to the TDP and the Jana Sena activists to clearly exhibit their talent. “Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, is feeling totally disturbed after he has come to know that Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena chief, Pawan Kalyan, are joining together,” he remarked.

The TDP MP firmly believed that the people have come to a conclusion to defeat Jagan and that Lokesh has begun his ‘Sankharavam’ to prepare the party cadre for the upcoming polls. Making it clear that those whose names figured in the red book will have to face the consequences, Ram Mohan Naidu said that Lokesh has the green book too.

Calling upon the TDP and the Jana Sena activists to move together like two wheels of a vehicle, the TDP MP said that the verdict in the upcoming polls should be like a lesson to leaders like Jagan.

