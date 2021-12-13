Update on Samantha’s Health

There are ongoing rumors about the health of Samantha after the actress joined a private hospital last night. Her manager issued an official statement today that the actress is doing extremely fine. Samantha has been suffering from cough and she was taken to AIG Hospitals yesterday. After conducting tests for the actress, she is taking rest at her residence told the statement. Samantha recently shot for an item song for Allu Arjun’s Pushpa and the film will hit the screens this week.

Samantha has been traveling much for the past few weeks and she even commenced the shoot of her first pan-Indian film Yashoda. The actress also won a Filmfare OTT award for her performance as Raji in The Family Man 2. The actress also hiked her fee after her recent blockbusters. She is ready for bold and challenging roles in the coming future.