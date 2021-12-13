Thaman’s contribution for Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam

Young music composer Thaman is the most happening music director of Telugu cinema. He has delivered a series of chartbusters that are on the top of the music charts. His background score turned out to be a boost for Akhanda and he played a crucial role in the resounding success of the film. The latest update says that the makers of Radhe Shyam roped in Thaman to compose the background score for the film in all the languages. Thaman is happy to come on to the board and he signed the deal recently.

Radhe Shyam featuring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde is a periodic romantic saga set in Europe. For the South Indian version, Justin Prabhakaran is on board as the music director. Multiple music composers are working for the Hindi version of Radhe Shyam. Radha Krishna Kumar is the director and UV Creations are the producers. The film is announced for January 14th, 2022 release. Thaman is also working for Pawan Kalyan’s Bheemla Nayak that is announced for Sankranthi 2022 release.