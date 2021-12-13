These IAS officials have not been transferred in six years

Normally, IAS officers are shifted every three years. Sometimes there are need-based transfers that could happen out of turn. But, there are many IAS officers in Telangana who have not been transferred in years. Some are in the same position for more than six years. An interesting and animated debate is on about such officers these days in Telangana’s official circles.

There are some 150 IAS officers in the Telangana cadre. Some of them are in the Central services, while the remaining are in various position within the state. Of them some are in what are known as focal posts, ie, posts that are important. Some, who did not find favor, are in the loop-line or unimportant posts.

For instance, CM’s secretary Smitha Sabharwal is in the CMO since June 2014. IT secretary Jayesh Ranjan assumed the post in 2015 and has not been transferred since then. Similarly, Hyderabad chief rationing officer Bala Maya Devi, Singareni Collieries managing director Sridhar, commissioner of cooperative department Veera Brahmaiah and some others are in the same post for over six years.

Similarly, Ramakrishna Rao is in the finance department since 2015. Burra Venkatesham, Shailaja Rama Iyer and others are in the same position for the last six years. Some officials like Aravind Kumar, Sabyasachi Ghosh, Arvinder Singh, Alugu Varshini and Naveen Mittal are in the loopline for the last six year. They are waiting for posting in some important post. Sources say that there would be a major administrative reshuffle in Telangana very soon. The officials in the loopline are hoping to get posted in some important post. It also remains to be seen if key officials like Smitha Sabharwal and Jayesh Ranjan retain their position or not.