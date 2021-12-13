Jana Sena protests make life difficult for defector MLA

He is the sole MLA from his party and soon after the victory he latched on the YSRCP bandwagon. Since then, he has been functioning as a de facto YSRCP member, attending the party meetings and speaking in the house in support of the YSRCP. Yet, he is not a formal member of the ruling YSRCP. Yes. We are talking about the Jana Sena-turned-YSRCP MLA Rapaka Varaprasad of Razole.

But, the Jana Sena, it appears, is in no mood to forgive Rapaka. The Jana Sena showed that it still has the sting in its tail and that it can win the elections. In the local body elections, the Jana sena did very well. It has won both the MPTCs in Malkipuram mandal, which is part of the Razole constituency. The MLA-backedYSRCP candidates failed to win.

Now, they have of late, begun to stage protests against the MLA. Recently, they protested against the MLA in Katrenikona. They are putting up posters, banners and flexis slamming the MLA. In Katrenikon, only deft negotiations by the police saved the blushes for the MLA. The Jana Sena is now planning to hold similar protests at other places too.

A harried Rapaka suspects that some YSRCP leaders, who are opposed to his joining the party, are behind the Jana Sena protests. They are said to be encouraging the Jana Sena to protest against the MLA. Rapaka has reportedly filed a complaint against the YSRCP leader to the party top bosses.