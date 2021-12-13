Breaking: Harnaaz Sandhu named as Miss Universe 2021

Miss Universe 2021,Harnaaz Sandhu

Indian model Harnaaz Sandhu is named as the Miss Universe for the year 2021. 21-year-old Harnaaz Sandhu hails from Punjab and she is named as Miss Universe at the 70th Miss Universe 2021 event that is held at Eilat in Israel. It was in 2000, Lara Dutt was named Miss Universe from India and Harnaaz Sandhu now bagged the title after 21 years for the country. She received the crown from former Miss Universe Andrea Meza from Mexico. Paraguay’s Nadia Ferreira and South Africa’s Lalela Mswane are the runners-up for 2021.

“Stop comparing yourself with others and believe in yourself. Believe that you are unique which makes you beautiful. I believed in myself and that made me stand here today” told Harnaaz Sandhu during her speech. Harnaaz Sandhu is currently pursuing her Masters in Public Administration.