Rajamouli’s advice to Allu Arjun

Top director SS Rajamouli attended the pre-release event of Pushpa that was held last evening. He said that he is present for the event for his best friend Sukumar. SS Rajamouli asked Allu Arjun to aggressively promote the film. “I have been to Mumbai in the recent times for my film RRR. People have been asking me in Mumbai about Pushpa. You have to promote it further. You have a great product in hand and you can’t just let it go Bunny. You have to promote the film completely as people are eagerly looking forward for the film. Pushpa is not just film and it is our Telugu film” told Rajamouli.

“Hats off for your dedication and efforts Bunny. You are a gift to the industry. People should work hard like you. Pushpa will rock. The advance sales are extra-ordinary. Watch Pushpa on December 17th in theatres” concluded Rajamouli. Pushpa is directed by Sukumar and the film marks Allu Arjun’s debut in Hindi. Rashmika plays the leading lady and Devi Sri Prasad scored the music. Mythri Movie Makers produced the film.