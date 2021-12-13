Jagananna Vidya Deevena scheme receives a jolt in AP High Court!

The YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh headed by Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy received yet another jolt in AP High Court on Monday (today).

The High Court dismissed the review petition filed by Jagan government on Jagananna Vidya Deevena scheme.

Under this scheme, the AP government reimburses fees for students pursuing education in schools and colleges. The government credits amount in the bank accounts of mothers of students.

The managements of private educational institutions challenged the decision of the state government to credit the amount in the bank accounts of mothers instead of college managements in the High Court.

The High Court single bench judge had earlier quashed the orders of the AP government and directed the government to credit the amount in the bank accounts of college managements.

The AP government challenged the single judge orders before the High Court division bench and filed a review petition.

The division bench of the High Court has dismissed AP government’s review petition on Monday and directed the government to credit the amount in the bank accounts of college managements.

The Jagan government is accused of crediting amount in the bank accounts of mothers with an eye on ‘vote bank politics’.

On November 30 recently, CM Jagan transferred Rs 686 crore towards third instalment of Vidya Deevena scheme into the bank accounts of 9.87 lakh mothers of 11.03 lakh students.