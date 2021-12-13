AP govt’s key decision on new PRC to employees!

The Andhra Pradesh government has taken a key decision on extending new PRC (pay revision commission) pay scales to state government’s employees and pensioners on Monday (today).

The AP government did not respond to the major demand of the AP government’s employees to release PRC report so far. But, the government has now decided to hand over PRC report to employees unions by 6 pm on Monday.

Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy himself will hand over PRC report to employees unions by 6 pm on Monday.

The secretaries committee on new PRC will meet CM YS Jagan and submit PRC report to the CM by 5 pm on Monday.

After holding consultations with the committee, the CM will release the PRC report to employees unions.

The CM will hold consultations with employees unions on Tuesday and announce new PRC and quantum of fitment (hike on basic salary).

The employees unions are demanding over 45 per cent fitment but CM Jagan is reportedly in favour of 30 per cent fitment which is on par with Telangana government’s PRC announced in April this year.