Rashmika responds about being called National Crush

Kannada beauty Rashmika Mandanna shot fame in no time in Tollywood and the actress is now also busy with a bunch of Bollywood projects. She is balancing her career well and is signing big-budget projects. Rashmika plays a de-glamorous role in Allu Arjun’s upcoming movie Pushpa. The actress interacted with the media today before the release. The actress responded about being called ‘National Crush’. Reporters asked her about Google declaring Rashmika as National Crush.

“My fans are my biggest strength and I am here because of them. Google doesn’t know about me and I guess it is my fans who made this possible. I am happy to be called as National Crush” told Rashmika. The actress heaped praises on Allu Arjun calling him a packed energetic star. She also said that he never behaved like a star on the set and they are bonded well. Rashmika said that they had to work hard when they shot for Pushpa in Maredumilli forests. Pushpa releases on December 17th and Rashmika plays Srivallin in the film.