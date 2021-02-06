Uppena director in huge demand

Uppena is one small film that caught everyone’s attention. This small film is made on a big-budget and is hitting the screens next Friday. Surprisingly the debutants Buchi Babu (director) along with the lead actors Vaisshnav Tej and Krithi Shetty are in huge demand even before the release of their first film. Buchi Babu worked as a protege for Sukumar and after the songs, trailer looked promising, he is rushed with several offers from Tollywood.

There are speculations that actors like Nani, Nithiin and Sai Dharam Tej expressed their interest to work with Buchi Babu. Mythri Movie Makers who produced Uppena signed Buchi Babu for their second project already and the lead actor will be finalized soon. Producers like S Radha Krishna (China Babu) and DVV Danayya approached Buchi Babu and they were ready to pay him a hefty advance to lock him for their next project. As of now, Buchi Babu is confidently waiting for the release of Uppena. The grand pre-release event of the film will take place this evening.