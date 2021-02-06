Allu Arjun’s caravan meets with an accident

Stylish Star Allu Arjun invested a bomb on his new caravan which was specially designed in Mumbai. The actor personally got it designed to suit his taste and make him comfortable. His brand new caravan met with an accident near Khammam and it was slightly damaged. After completing the shoot of Pushpa in East Godavari district, the caravan is returning back to Hyderabad when the accident took place. The caravan’s driver and Allu Arjun’s makeup man were present when the accident took place. Allu Arjun returned back to Hyderabad recently and is on a break currently.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.