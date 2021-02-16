Uppena director’s next is a sports drama

Buchi Babu created a sensation with his debut film Uppena. He happens to be the protege of Sukumar and Buchi Babu is in news even before the release of his debut film. Uppena released on Friday and is declared as a blockbuster. Though Buchi Babu is rushed with offers, he is committed to Mythri Movie Makers for his second film. There are speculations that Buchi Babu will direct a star actor in his next.

Buchi Babu already penned an interesting sports drama for his second film which is set in 1980s in Vizag. He will complete the script work soon and he will approach a top actor of Telugu cinema for his second directorial. Mythri Movie Makers will produce the film. Vaisshnav Tej, Krithi Shetty and Vijay Sethupathi played the lead roles in Uppena. A grand success meet for Uppena is planned tomorrow and Ram Charan will attend the event as a special guest.