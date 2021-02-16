Day two of BJP AP team Delhi visit but no promise

Pawan Kalyan has already visited Delhi and came back saying that the national leaders have given an assurance to look into the Visakha steel plant matter. YCP rebel MP Raghu Rama Raju met the Prime Minister and later said that Modi has promised to take a closer look at the issue.

The BJP AP leaders have been meeting their own party national leaders for the past two days. But they are not able to speak confidently on any assurance of any sort. They have just submitted their proposals for the merger of the VSP with the Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) or such other Public Sector Unit.

Today also, the BJP AP leaders were meeting with the BJP party Delhi leaders as well the Union Ministers. They have met and appealed to the BJP National President JP Nadda to look at the steel plant issue from a political angle. The plant should be protected by initiating measures like sanctioning captive iron mines and loans at lesser interest rates.

Now, the BJP AP leaders have also come out with a proposal for selling away 10 percent shares in order to save the VSP from its financial crisis.

In the face of rising agitation back in AP, it would be indeed a loss of face for the BJP AP leaders if they return without any concrete assurance from the Centre this time.