Uppena team gearing up for a big bash

Uppena happens to be the biggest hit in Telugu cinema among the small movies. The film scripted history and collected over Rs 50 crores in its theatrical run. The film is reaching 50 days run and is still raking decent revenues in some of the regions of the Telugu states. The makers are planning a grand bash on the evening of the 18th to celebrate the success and the 50 days run in a grand manner. The grand bash will take place in N Convention Centre, Hyderabad.

The entire movie unit, distributors and several celebrities from the industry are invited for the celebrations. Directed by Buchi Babu, Uppena marked the debut of Vaisshnav Tej and Krithi Shetty in the lead roles. Devi Sri Prasad is the music director and Mythri Movie Makers are the producers. Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi played the lead antagonist.