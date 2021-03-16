Naidu in trouble: AP CID slaps notices in Amaravathi land scam

The YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh led by Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy is tightening noose around the TDP chief and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh N Chandrababu Naidu in Amaravathi land scam.

The Andhra Pradesh CID officials have slapped notices on Naidu to appear before CID on March 23 for inquiry in connection with his alleged involvement in Amaravathi land scam when he was CM between 2014 and 2019.

CID sleuths went to Naidu’s resident in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad today (Tuesday) and served notices.

The notices were served under 41 CrPC, according to AP CID chief Sunil Kumar.

The development assumed significance in the backdrop of YSRCP making a clean sweep in AP municipal polls and TDP suffered worst ever defeat in elections two days ago.

The CID registered FIR against Naidu for various procedural irregularities with regard to decisions taken on land pooling and allotments for the Amaravathi capital city project.

One of the major charges against Naidu pertains to the alienation of ‘assigned lands’ which form part of the 30,000 acres pooled for Amaravathi capital.