Exclusive Updates of NTR and Trivikram film

After wrapping up the shoot of RRR, Young Tiger NTR will join hands with Trivikram Srinivas for a pan-Indian project. Trivikram is done with the script work of the film and this untitled project will have its official launch on April 13th on the occasion of Ugadi. Tarak will shoot for less than a week in April for the film. NTR allocated his complete dates from May and the entire shoot of this film will be completed by December this year. The film will head for a theatrical release on April 29th, 2022.

Haarika and Hassine Creations in association with NTR Arts will produce this prestigious big-budget action drama. Trivikram is also holding talks with Superstar Mahesh Babu and the shoot of this project will commence from March 2022. Mahesh gave his initial nod for the script. Mahesh will complete Trivikram’s film and will work top director SS Rajamouli from the second half of 2022.