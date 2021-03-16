Pic Talk: Beautiful Mehreen with her Partner

F2: Fun & Frustration fame Mehreen Pirzada got engaged to Bhavya Bishnoi in Jaipur on 12 March 2021. For a few days, this beauty is sharing the couple pics on Instagram in which the duo is looking beautiful.

It seems Mehreen is not going to stop eye-treating her fans anytime soon. The actress is sharing her excitement and happiness to her fans through this social media platform. Today morning, the actress has shared a pic in which she was seen in a beautiful half saree and matching jewelry.

Bishnoi is wearing a simple suit kind of dress, sitting on a chair. The couple looking each other into their eyes makes the viewers feel awe! Speaking about Mehreen’s career, the actress is going to appear in the sequel of F2, which is titled F3. She is playing the role of ‘Honey’ just as in ‘F2’.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CMdxYxsgGY9/