Why EC is delaying Tirupati, Nagarjunasagar bypolls?

It’s been exactly six months since sitting YSRCP MP from Tirupati Lok Sabha constituency Balli Durga Prasad Rao died.

However, the Election Commission of India is yet to announce the schedule for Tirupati Lok Sabha bypoll.

As per norms, the bypoll should be held within six months of the seat falling vacant.

Durga Prasad died due to corona on September 16, 2020.

It’s exactly six months today (March 16, 2021) since Tirupati Lok Sabha seat is lying vacant.

Similarly, the Nagarjunasagar Assembly seat is lying vacant since December 1, 2020.

It’s more than three and a half months since sitting TRS MLA from Nagarjunasagar seat Nomula Narasimhaiah died.

The EC has kept even this bypoll pending.

When EC announced the schedule for Assembly polls in five states including Tamil Nadu, West Bengal etc on February 26, 2021, everyone expected that it will also release schedule for Tirupati and Nagarjunasagar bypolls as well.

But EC kept both pending without citing any reasons for delay.

Strangely, the EC had announced schedule for the Kanyakumari Lok Sabha bypoll in Tamil Nadu and Malappuram Lok Sabha bypoll in Kerala along with Assembly polls.

The EC’s silence on Tirupati and Nagarjunasagar bypolls is keeping all parties in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on tenterhooks.