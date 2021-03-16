Race begins in YSRCP to bag Mayor, deputy mayor posts in municipal corporations

The ruling YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh created history by making a clean sweep in the recent elections for municipal corporations and municipalities.

With this, the race to grab Mayor, Deputy Mayor posts in municipal corporations and chairman and vice chairman posts in municipalities has picked up momentum in YSRCP.

Aspirants are making all the efforts to grab these posts.

They are roaming around ministers, YSRCP MLAs, MLCs and MPs who are known to be ‘close’ to YSRCP chief and AP CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy and requesting them to ‘recommend’ their names to Jagan.

According to YSRCP sources, the frontrunners to bag these posts include Dr Shirisha for Tirupati Mayor post, K Suresh Babu for Kadapa Mayor post, BY Ramaiah for Kurnool Mayor post, Kavati Manohar Naidu for Guntur Mayor post, G Sujatha and Kamala for Ongole Mayor post.

From BC community, Bhagyalaxmi is in race for Vijayawada Mayor post.

Vamshi Krishna is making all the efforts to bag Vizag Mayor post while Peddishetty Ushasri, Banala Satya Srinivas, Giyyani Sridhar are also in the race.

With huge rush to bag these posts, Jagan is planning to increase deputy mayor posts in municipal corporations and vice chairman posts in municipalities to satisfy and accommodate majority of the aspirants in YSRCP for these posts.