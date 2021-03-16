Frustrated Jagan filing silly cases: Lokesh

MLC Nara Lokesh has launched a scathing attack saying that the Jaganmohan Reddy Government has stooped to the lowest level of filing an SC, ST atrocities case against former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. This was out of sheer frustration over deadlock in the Capital City shifting. Jagan Reddy’s silly cases were just laughable and they would not be able to do any damage to the TDP chief.

Lokesh said that the CM might come out with any number of devious plans to kill Amaravati. However, the pious Capital would save and preserve itself on the strength of justice and ethical values. The courts have clearly said many times that there was no ‘insider trading’ in the Amaravati lands issue. They tried very hard for over 21 months and finally failed to find evidence to book Naidu in the Capital lands cases. Now, they lowered themselves to the cheap level of threatening a former CM with SC, ST atrocities case.

Mr. Lokesh slammed CM Jagan for sticking to his ‘adamant’ policies only to make the people believe in his illogical and meaningless ideas. Jagan Reddy has not learnt any lessons though the courts have passed strictures against his Government in the cases pertaining to the lands in Amaravati. Finally, the YCP Government got an atrocities case filed against the TDP chief based on a complaint given by a fake Reddy.