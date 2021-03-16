Buzz: Malayalam Superstar in Akhil’s Next?

Akhil Akkineni is all set to play the lead role in a big-budget action entertainer and Syeraa fame Surendar Reddy is the director. The pre-production work of the film is happening at a fast pace and is in the final stages. As per the ongoing speculation, Malayalam Superstar Mohanlal will be seen playing a crucial role and the veteran actor has been approached recently. As per the script, Surendar Reddy wanted Mohanlal to play the crucial role.

Anil Sunkara’s AK Entertainments are the producers and the makers are currently holding talks with Mohanlal for the role. Mohanlal is occupied with several Malayalam movies and he was seen in Janatha Garage and Manamantha in the past in Tollywood. The shoot of Akhil’s next film will commence next month. Akhil is getting trained for his role and he is trained specially in horse riding for this new attempt.