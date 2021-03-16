What Next: Netflix scraps Baahubali web series?

Netflix allocates fresh budget for Baahubali: Before the Beginning

Top digital platform Netflix inked a deal with the makers of Baahubali after the feature film is a sensational hit. Rs 100 crores is the allocated for Baahubali: Before the Beginning which is planned as a web series. SS Rajamouli even supervised the work and Deva Katta, Praveen Sattaru are on board as the directors. After watching the episodes of the web series, Netflix decided to scrap the entire project.

Netflix is not ready to shelve the project and the digital giant now allocated Rs 200 crores for Baahubali: Before the Beginning. The entire script is re-worked and the actors, technicians are changed. The shoot of Baahubali: Before the Beginning commenced recently and Netflix is taking extra care on the project. The total budget of Baahubali: Before the Beginning reached Rs 300 which includes the scrapped product.

Baahubali: Before the Beginning is said to be the prequel for Baahubali and is planned in two seasons with nine episodes each. Mrunal Thakur is roped in to play the role of Sivagami in Baahubali: Before the Beginning.