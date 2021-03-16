Jathi Ratnalu holds well on first Monday – 5days AP/TS Collections

Jathi Ratnalu has a good first monday as the film has collected a distributor share of 2.60 Cr. five days total share of the film in the Telugu States now stands at 19.30 Cr. The drop is a bit less than 50 percent from Sunday which is very good after an extended four-day weekend. The film is holding much better in Nizam when compared to Andhra Pradesh.The drop is around 60 percent when compared to Sunday in AP when it is just 35% in Nizam. It’s sure now that the film will do 15cr share in Nizam & 30 Cr in the Telugu States in its full run

Following are the area wise 5 days Shares

Area 5 days collections 4 Days Collections First Day Collections Nizam 9Cr 7.50Cr 1.45 Cr Ceeded 2.40Cr 2.10Cr 0.55Cr UA 2.52cr 2.25Cr 0.48 Cr Guntur 1.43cr 1.29Cr 0.39Cr East 1.18cr 1.06Cr 0.31 Cr West 1.09Cr 1Cr 0.28Cr Krishna 1.18Cr 1.06Cr 0.25 Cr Nellore 0.48Cr 0.42Cr 0.11Cr AP/TS 19.28cr 16.68Cr 3.82 Cr ROI 1.35Cr OS 2.25Cr Worldwide 20.28Cr