Jathi Ratnalu holds well on first Monday – 5days AP/TS Collections

By
Telugu360
-
0
Jathi Ratnalu Review
Jathi Ratnalu Review

Jathi Ratnalu has a good first monday as the film has collected a distributor share of 2.60 Cr. five days total share of the film in the Telugu States now stands at 19.30 Cr. The drop is a bit less than 50 percent from Sunday which is very good after an extended four-day weekend. The film is holding much better in Nizam when compared to Andhra Pradesh.The drop is around 60 percent when compared to Sunday in AP when it is just 35% in Nizam.  It’s sure now that the film will do 15cr share in Nizam & 30 Cr in the Telugu States in its full run 

Following are the area wise 5 days Shares

Area5 days collections4 Days CollectionsFirst Day Collections
Nizam9Cr7.50Cr1.45 Cr
Ceeded2.40Cr2.10Cr0.55Cr
UA2.52cr2.25Cr0.48 Cr
Guntur 1.43cr1.29Cr0.39Cr
East1.18cr1.06Cr0.31 Cr
West1.09Cr1Cr0.28Cr
Krishna1.18Cr1.06Cr0.25 Cr
Nellore0.48Cr0.42Cr0.11Cr
AP/TS19.28cr16.68Cr3.82 Cr
ROI1.35Cr
OS2.25Cr
Worldwide20.28Cr

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR