Urvashi Rautela ‘tired of being modest’

By
Telugu360
-
0
Urvashi Rautela 'tired of being modest.

Bollywood actress-former beauty queen Urvashi Rautela has yet again shared a sizzling photograph of herself and said that she wants to be referred “as a goddess”.

Urvashi took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph of herself flaunting her svelte figure in a sexy aztec print hot pink bikini. She has completed her look by leaving her hair open with a flower and sunglasses.

“Refer to me as a Goddess, I’m tired of being modest,” she captioned the image, which currently has 1.3 million likes.

Just recently, Urvashi shared a picture in white lacy corset, teamed with hot pants and a white shirt. The image seems to be taken in her balcony.

She had set social media ablaze in black swimsuit. She had also shared a video where the actress can be seen enjoying a scrumptious breakfast spread on a floating tray.

The B-Town hottie and internet sensation had even got trolled for repeating her bikini in previous posts.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR