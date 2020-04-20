Sriram Venu about Pawan Kalyan’s hard work for Vakeel Saab

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan’s comeback film is titled Vakeel Saab and the film missed its summer release because of the lockdown that is imposed due to coronavirus. Almost 35 days of shoot is left pending and the film’s director Sriram Venu predicts that the film may hit the screens for Dasara. “Pawan Kalyan was occupied with political engagements and he traveled 600 kms on a regular basis for 22 days to shoot for Vakeel Saab. The court episodes are shot during the nights to balance Pawan’s political meetings and film shoots” said Sriram Venu.

He said that Pawan himself spent on his travel expenses and it is not true that the producers spent on a chartered flight for Pawan all these days. Sriram Venu also said that Vakeel Saab is close to Pawan’s ideologies and he enjoyed every moment directing Pawan Kalyan in the film. The young director also said that the entire team was blown away with the dedication of the top actor. Prakash Raj, Nivetha Thomas and Anjali played other crucial roles in Vakeel Saab. Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor are the producers.