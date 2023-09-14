Ustaad Bhagat Singh to release in 2024

After getting busy with AP politics, Pawan Kalyan returned back to the sets of Ustaad Bhagat Singh. He shoot for the film for a couple of days in a special set in Hyderabad. He will take a day off and will meet Chandrababu Naidu today in Rajahmundry. He promised to resume the shoot very soon and he will wrap up this major schedule in Hyderabad. Ustaad Bhagat Singh is a mass entertainer and Harish Shankar is the director. Pawan Kalyan plays the role of a cop in this actioner.

There are reports that the makers are in plans to release Ustaad Bhagat Singh before the AP Elections in 2024. Harish Shankar has plans to complete the shooting portions before the end of this year. Sree Leela and Sakshi Vaidya are the heroines. Mythri Movie Makers are producing Ustaad Bhagat Singh. Pawan will also resume the shoot of OG next month.