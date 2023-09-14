Interesting backdrop for Kantara Prequel

After the super success of Kantara, the team announced the next installment and it would be a prequel. Rishab Shetty has been working on the script which is locked recently. Kantara 2 is set in 400 AD and the makers are spending over Rs 150 crores on the film. Rishab Shetty also lost 11 kgs for his role and he will undergo physical transformation for his role. Kantara has been inspired from the rural regions of Karnataka and the prequel too has similar links.

Hombale Films are the producers and the shoot of Kantara 2 will commence this year. The other lead actors are currently finalized. The film will have its theatrical release next year. Rishab Shetty is completely focused on Kantara 2 for now.