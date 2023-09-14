Vijay Deverakonda to keep his Promise

During the success meet of Kushi in Vizag, Vijay Deverakonda pledged to donate Rs 1 crore from his remuneration. He promised to donate Rs 1 lakh each for 100 families who are in need and they would be finalized soon. A special event is planned today in Hyderabad and Vijay Deverakonda will meet these 100 families and will hand over the cheques to them. The team of Vijay Deverakonda has finalized the families.

Shiva Nirvana directed Kushi and Mythri Movie Makers bankrolled this romantic entertainer. After a small break, Vijay Deverakonda resumed the shoot of his next film directed by Parasuram. Tentatively titled Family Star, the film is aimed for Sankranthi 2024 release. Dil Raju is the producer of this family entertainer and Mrunal Thakur is the heroine.