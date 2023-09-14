Meenakshi Chaudhary signs one more Biggie

With a lot of scarcity of heroines, Tollywood producers have been rushing towards Sree Leela and Meenakshi Chaudhary. After HIT 2 and Khiladi, Meenakshi Chaudhary turned a signing spree. She is one of the leading ladies in Mahesh Babu’s upcoming film Guntur Kaaram. The actress is also the leading lady in Varun Tej’s Matka and she is shooting for Vishwak Sen’s upcoming movie. The latest news is that Meenakshi Chaudhary signed one more biggie.

Meenakshi Chaudhary has been roped as the leading lady in Dulquer Salman’s pan-Indian film that will be directed by Venky Atluri. The film is tentatively titled Lucky Bhaskar. Sithara Entertainments are the producers and the shoot commences in November. Meenakshi Chaudhary loved the narration and she gave her nod recently.