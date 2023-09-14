Allu Arjun hints of Atlee’s Film

From the past few days, there are speculations that Allu Arjun will soon work with Atlee. With Jawan turning out to be a box-office blockbuster, Atlee is in huge demand. Tollywood circles have been widely speculating about the combo of Allu Arjun and Atlee. Allu Arjun watched Jawan and he took his social media page to heap praises on the team. The film’s music composer Anirudh Ravichander responded saying “Thank you my bro”.

Allu Arjun instantly replied saying “Not just simple Thank you … I want great songs too”. He made it official that the talks between them are on. Anirudh is also confirmed to score the music if the project gets materialized. Allu Arjun is now focused on Pushpa: The Rule and he will soon work with Sandeep Reddy Vanga. An official announcement about Allu Arjun-Atlee-Anirudh film is expected at the right time.