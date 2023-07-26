Ustaad Trailer promises heartwarming experience

Advertisement

Ustaad is the upcoming film of the Mathu Vadalara hero Sri Simha Koduri. The actor has been impressive so far with his movies. Now the actor is coming with Ustaad and the film is releasing this August.

The teaser and songs are hit with the audience. Today makers unveiled the theatrical trailer of the film. The trailer begins introducing Surya as Pilot and his copilot great Joseph D’Souza played by Gautham Vasudev Menon.

Surya wishes to go high in the sky, and this desire stems from his bike, Ustaad. Kavya Kalyanram plays his girlfriend. But he has to lose a lot because of his rage. What exactly did he lose? How difficult was his journey? We will have to wait a few more days to see his journey in theatres.

The trailer is packed with emotions, love and uplifting story. It shows roller-coaster ride of emotions in the film. Each character introduced in the trailer. The good performances and technical brilliance make this a good watch.

Gautham Vasudev Menon, Venkatesh Maha played a special role. Ravi Siva Teja and Sai Kiran Yedida handle the comedy quotient. Ustaad is written and directed by Phanideep. Vaaraahi Chalana Chitram and Krishi Entertainments produced the film.