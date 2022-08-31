Vaisshnav Tej about his life before coming to Films

Mega hero Vaisshnav Tej who delivered a massive hit like Uppena on his debut is testing his luck with Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga. The youngster is promoting the film all over and it releases on Friday. During his recent interview, Vaisshnav Tej said that he is an accidental actor and he never wanted to become an actor. “I had no clarity about my future. I did Mass Communication after Niharika picked up the course. Most of them joined jobs after completing Mass Communication but I was puzzled. After Kalyan uncle insisted, I went to Thailand to learn Martial Arts” told Vaisshnav Tej.

He continued saying “I then wanted to become a Kickboxing Trainer. I also had thoughts of testing my career as a Jewelery Designer. I wanted to try my future in Animation. I also had thoughts of joining the Indian Army and serving the nation. Army Life is not easy suggested my mother. Finally, after Sukumar and Buchi Babu approached me, I ended up turning an actor with Uppena”. Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga is a romantic entertainer directed by Gireesaaya and Ketika Sharma is the leading lady. The film is releasing on Friday.