Liger turned out to be a huge embarrassment for Vijay Deverakonda and Puri Jagannadh. The film is declared as one of the biggest disasters of Indian cinema. American boxing champion Mike Tyson played a crisp role in the film. Puri was badly trolled for misusing Mike Tyson and there are debates about the silly climax. The makers of Liger paid a whopping Rs 25 crores for the cameo appearance of Mike Tyson. This is huge considering his screen presence and the prominence of his role.

Frankly speaking, Mike Tyson’s presence did not bring any extra mileage for the project. There are talks that Vijay Deverakonda and Karan Johar were against the idea of roping in Mike Tyson but Puri Jagannadh convinced them and he paid a whopping Rs 25 crores for Tyson. Liger is a wasted opportunity and the film is declared as a disaster in all the released languages. Puri Jagannadh and Karan Johar bankrolled Liger, a sports drama that had Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Pandey and Ramya Krishna in the lead roles.