Vaisshnav Tej’s Actioner To Release In Summer

Young hero Vaisshnav Tej is doing a high-voltage action and mass entertainer under the direction of debutant Srikanth N Reddy. Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya are producing the movie under the banners of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas. Srikara Studios is presenting it.

The film is going to see the cinemas on April 29th, announced the makers. Vaisshnav Tej’s face isn’t visible, though his standing position indicates he’s in a fury. Earlier, the makers released a glimpse that packed a punch and Vaisshnav Tej appeared in a mass getup. His appearance is going to be completely different from his previous movies.

#PVT04 stars Sreeleela as the leading lady and the technical team includes Dudley cranking the camera and Navin Nooli taking care of editing.