Vakeel Saab team working without breaks

The team of Vakeel Saab is working round the clock despite of the film’s shoot kept on hold due to coronavirus scare. Sriram Venu and his team are focused on the post-production work of the project. The editing work along with the re-recording part of the wrapped-up portions are happening currently. It is heard that 75% of the film’s shoot got completed to date.

The entire court sequences are completed and a couple of action episodes on Pawan Kalyan are to be shot. Shruti Haasan will join the sets in the next schedule and she will have a screen presence of 15 minutes in Vakeel Saab. Pawan Kalyan has 15 days of shoot left for the film. The next schedule of Vakeel Saab will commence soon after the number of coronavirus cases come to control. Anjali and Nivetha Thomas are playing other important roles. Produced by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor, Vakeel Saab may release in June.