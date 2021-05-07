Vamshi Paidipally banking on his strength for Vijay’s Film

Telugu360 was the first to break the news that talented director Vamshi Paidipally will direct the first-ever straight Telugu film of Tamil actor Vijay. The film will start rolling next year once Vijay is done with all his current projects. Handling emotions well happened to be the major strength of Vamshi Paidipally right from the beginning of his career. Brundavanam, Oopiri and Maharshi had strong emotional content and they impressed the audience big time.

Vamshi is now banking big on his strength and his film with Vijay will have a strong emotional drama throughout. The film will also be high on action and entertainment. He is currently working on the script and he would narrate it to Vijay soon. Dil Raju will produce this bilingual that will be made on a lavish budget. Vijay will shoot for Nelson Dilipkumar’s film from July and he has a film lined up with Lokesh Kanagaraj lined up.