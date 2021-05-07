Naga Chaitanya wraps up a crucial schedule in Italy

The team of Thank You flew to Italy during this pandemic situation and they completed the planned schedule successfully. Naga Chaitanya and Rashi Khanna are the lead actors in this interesting film directed by Vikram Kumar. Despite several hurdles, all the planned episodes on the lead actors are completed successfully and the team is returning back home. The entire movie unit posed for a picture after completing the Italy schedule of Thank You.

The next schedule will commence in Hyderabad in July with which the entire shoot of Thank You will be completed. Thank You is produced by Dil Raju and the film releases this year. Chaitanya’s upcoming release Love Story is waiting for the pandemic to end soon. Naga Chaitanya is expected to join the sets of Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha in June and complete his portions in a single schedule.